Mid-market M&A outlook strong, but slowdown looms: Citizens survey

NEW YORK (LPC) - A favorable economic backdrop is expected to keep merger and acquisition (M&A) activity strong in 2019 for US mid-sized companies, but both buyers and sellers are factoring in a slowdown on the horizon, according to Citizens Commercial Banking’s annual survey.

Overall conditions including an expanding economy, a supportive regulatory environment, beneficial corporate tax policies and still-low interest rates have been fueling M&A activity, the survey of 600 mid-market companies nationwide found. While respondents widely expect these conditions to persist this year, almost half the companies surveyed anticipate an economic slowdown in the next two years, arguing for going forward on M&A transactions sooner than later.

“I would not wait too long, especially since there is so much liquidity available and so many banks and nonbanks that are willing to lend money to buy a business,” Ralph M. Della Ratta, head of M&A Advisory, Citizens Capital Markets, said in an interview. “When the market finally turns it could be for more than a few months.”

The survey also found that premium valuations are expected to rise even higher in 2019, creating more tension between buyers and sellers.

Record prices are driving more companies to consider selling all or part of their businesses, while growth-seeking buyers are carefully navigating hefty price tags.

“Sellers are commanding very high multiples and they may well rise in 2019,” Della Ratta said. “Demand is so great for quality companies. They will continue to have robust options this year.”

Sixty-two percent of potential sellers are either actively engaged in an M&A transaction or are open to one in 2019, respondents said. Sellers are also focused on strategic divestitures as well as looking to international suitors.

More than half of sellers surveyed indicated a primary interest in selling either a piece of their core business or a non-core asset or division.

Similarly, 52 percent said they would consider an international buyer with the hope of retaining the current leadership team while gaining access to global markets.

For Western European companies facing slow growth at home, the US middle market is enticing. For example, a Swedish multinational has in the last 12 months closed two deals in the US and is currently embarking on a third transaction with the goal of rounding out and filling in product lines absent growth in local markets, Della Ratta said in the interview without providing the name.

Sixty-four percent of the companies surveyed expect profits will rise in 2019 and 63 percent attribute that growth to external sources, particularly M&A, the survey found.

With acquisitions as a growth-driver, 71 percent of potential buyers are actively engaged in a deal or open to pursuing one, and 80 percent of potential buyers surveyed are either extremely or modestly confident about completing a deal in the next 12 months.

A majority of those polled also expect the capital markets, in terms of interest rates and debt financing terms, to remain accommodative in the year ahead.

“It’s a great time to be both a buyer and a seller, as long as you look under the hood,” said Della Ratta, noting the importance of due diligence and being selective from a credit standpoint.

And when the economy softens, there is reason to believe it would still support a high level of M&A activity, particularly for buyers, Citizens said in the report. For buyers who have retreated to the sidelines based on lofty valuations, their interest might be revived if and when pricing eases, the report said.

“Many companies see the economy at a mature point in the cycle and so both buyers and sellers may begin to accelerate their M&A strategies — a process that can take a year or more — to get ahead of an anticipated slowdown,” said Della Ratta.