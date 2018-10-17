Exclusive: Banca Mifel pulls IPO, second one in a week in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Mifel has postponed the initial public offering it hoped to close on Wednesday, three sources with knowledge of the deal said, the second listing to be canceled this week in a gloomy sign for the country’s capital markets.

Mifel, a mid-sized bank which had hoped to raise around $350 million, had hired J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to coordinate the deal.

It was not immediately clear why the IPO was pulled, but one of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity, said market conditions did not allow the company to get the terms it wanted.

A senior executive at Mifel and a spokesman for Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokeswoman for J.P. Morgan declined to comment.

Mexican retailer and lender Grupo Coppel called off a more than $1 billion IPO earlier this week after the family owners backed out, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

This year, just one company has listed shares on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores amid emerging market turbulence, worries over the future of a new North American trade agreement and nerves over the election of leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.