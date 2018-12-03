Sorrell in advanced talks to buy ad group MightyHive

FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s new company S4 Capital (SFOR.L) said on Monday it was in advanced talks to buy MightyHive, a San Francisco-based programmatic advertising group that partners with major brands.

Sorrell, the founder of WPP (WPP.L), launched S4 Capital earlier this year after he left the world’s biggest advertising group over a complaint of personal misconduct, which he denied.

In July he pipped WPP in the race to buy Dutch digital agency MediaMonks for around 300 million euros. He plans to build a new business offering content, digital analytics and technology to help clients reach customers in a rapidly changing media environment.

MightyHive uses algorithms to buy and sell advertising space online in real time.