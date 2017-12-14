Minority investors in M&C Hotels to resist takeover from CDL

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of minority investors in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (MLC.L) said they will not tender their shares to bidder City Developments Limited (CDL), the majority shareholder that is attempting to take control of the company in a deal valuing the hotelier at 2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
International Value Advisers, MSD Partners, and Classic Fund Management released a letter they sent to the independent directors of M&C saying CDL’s 620 pence per share offer made on Dec. 8 was “highly opportunistic and significantly undervalues” the FTSE 250 company.
CDL, the vehicle of Singaporean billionaire Kwek Leng Beng, is trying to acquire the 34.8 percent of M&C that it does not already own and has declared its offer final. The three investment firms said they represented about 37 percent of the shares subject to CDL’s bid.
Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Adrian Croft