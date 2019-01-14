Exclusive: Liberty Latin America in bid to acquire Millicom - sources

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA.O), a wireless and cable operator in South America and the Caribbean, has approached peer Millicom International Cellular SA TIGOsdb.ST with an acquisition bid, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Liberty Latin America, which is backed by U.S. media mogul John Malone, has been in talks with Millicom, a cable and mobile telephone operator in Latin America and Africa, about a deal for several weeks, and there is no certainty any agreement will be reached, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Liberty Latin America and Millicom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.