Australia's Mincor Resources confirms agreement to process nickel ore at BHP unit

(Reuters) - Mincor Resources NL on Monday said it had started an agreement to process nickel sulfide ore mined by the Australian company at a unit of mining giant BHP Group.

Under the deal, BHP Nickel West will process up to 600,000 tonnes per annum of nickel sulfide ore using the company’s Kambalda Nickel Concentrator and then process it at its Kalgoorlie smelter.

The agreement, initially signed in March, replaces a 20-year old deal signed between the two miners which had expired earlier in February. Mincor will get revenue from its sales of the nickel-in-concentrate to BHP at LME nickel prices.

The agreement comes amid BHP’s recently announced strategy to ramp up sales of its nickel products to the battery industry.