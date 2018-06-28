FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Slim's Minera Frisco, Goldcorp agree tie-up in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Minera Frisco (MFRISCOA1.MX), a mining company controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Thursday it had struck an exploration agreement in Mexico with a local unit of Canada’s Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) in which the two would be equal partners.

FILE PHOTO: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim looks on during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The agreement was to explore for, and if possible, exploit minerals in Valle de Mazapil in the northern central state of Zacatecas, Frisco said in a filing. The company did not give further details on the association, or what it was worth.

Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Michael O'Boyle

