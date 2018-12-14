Mineral Resources and Albemarle agree $1.15 billion lithium deal

(Reuters) - Australia’s Mineral Resources on Friday signed a binding deal to sell a stake in its Wodgina Lithium Project and form a lithium joint venture with U.S.-based Albemarle Corp for $1.15 billion.
The deal allows Albemarle Corp, the world’s top lithium producer, to expand its presence in Australia at a time when demand for lithium is expected to boom.
Albemarle will take a 50 percent stake in the joint venture that will own and operate the Wodgina mine and develop a plant producing lithium hydroxide.
