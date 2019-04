SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meat packer Minerva SA said on Monday it launched the initial public offering of its subsidiary Athena Foods in Chile.

Minerva said it expects to conclude the offering by the end of May. The company hired Banco BTG Pactual SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, HSBC Holdings Plc and Chile’s Larrain Vial SA Corredora de Bolsa to manage the IPO, as Reuters reported in November.