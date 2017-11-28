FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minerva expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to U.S. in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 28, 2017 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Minerva expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to U.S. in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian meatpacker Minerva said on Tuesday that the company, based on consultations with the country’s agriculture ministry, expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018.

CEO Fernando Galletti told reporters that the situation regarding a Russian ban on certain meat exports from Brazil was unchanged and the government was working to lift the ban “soon.” Regarding three closed Argentine slaughterhouses purchased from JBS SA, Galletti said that there was no timeline for reopening them but that it would not affect the company’s forecast for annual net revenue of 13 billion reais to 14.4 billion reais ($4-$4.5 billion).

($1 = 3.2227 reais)

Reporting by Ana Mano, writing by Jake SpringEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.