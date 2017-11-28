Minerva expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to U.S. in first quarter

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian meatpacker Minerva said on Tuesday that the company, based on consultations with the country’s agriculture ministry, expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018.

CEO Fernando Galletti told reporters that the situation regarding a Russian ban on certain meat exports from Brazil was unchanged and the government was working to lift the ban “soon.” Regarding three closed Argentine slaughterhouses purchased from JBS SA, Galletti said that there was no timeline for reopening them but that it would not affect the company’s forecast for annual net revenue of 13 billion reais to 14.4 billion reais ($4-$4.5 billion).

($1 = 3.2227 reais)