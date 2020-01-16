Brazil beefpacker Minerva announces $327 million share offering, shares fall

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beefpacker Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA) announced a share offering that could raise as much as 1.368 billion reais ($327 million) via the sale of new common and existing stock, causing shares to fall at the market’s open on Thursday.

Minerva said it plans to sell 80 million new common shares in the offering, with proceeds earmarked to pay certain debt obligations, the filing said.

Another 15 million existing common shares owned by VDQ Holdings, which currently has a 29.16% stake in the meatpacker, are also going to be sold as part of the transaction.

Following the announcement, Minerva’s shares touched a 1.67% low in early trading in São Paulo, at 14.16 reais.

The share offering will be priced on Jan. 23, the company said.

The share sale comes as Brazilian meatpackers are winning more market share, driven by a surge in meat imports in China after the outbreak of a deadly pig disease, which reduced internal supplies.

The estimated value of the transaction is based on the share’s closing price of 14.40 reais on Wednesday, but may vary according to market fluctuations, the filing said.

Minerva is a leading beef producer and exporter in South America, selling chilled, frozen and processed meats. It also exports live cattle. As of Wednesday, the company’s shares had gained 12.5% this year.

According to its website, Minerva operates 25 cattle-slaughtering plants in Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia, with a total daily capacity of 26,380 head of cattle.