Gold miner Newmont targets net-zero emissions by 2050

(Reuters) - Top gold producer Newmont Corp NEM.N on Thursday pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as investors and policymakers call for climate change initiatives and clean energy.

There has been increasing pressure from investors and environmental groups on the mining industry to tackle issues such as climate change and pollution.

Newmont, which also aims a 30% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, said it would implement a new energy and climate investment standard to ensure that the targets are embedded into investment decisions related to fleet vehicles, production equipment and onsite renewable power generation.

Newmont said 88% of its energy used for mining and milling is generated from carbon-based fuels.

Earlier this year, BHP Group BHP.AX, the world's biggest listed miner, said it would focus on cutting its operational emissions by 30% by the 2030 financial year from 2020 levels, and link executive bonuses to its progress.