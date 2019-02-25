Barrick CEO says Newmont bid 'logical' deal for shareholders

Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, speaks during an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said on Monday that his company’s $18 billion hostile bid for rival Newmont Mining Corp is a “logical” tie-up that would generate value for shareholders of both companies.

“This gold industry needs to become more relevant to investors,” Bristow said in an interview on the sidelines of the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Florida. “This deal drives a further rationalization in our industry.”