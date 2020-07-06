Factbox: Recent flurry of M&A by China's big miners

(Reuters) - China’s big miners are snapping up gold mines and strategic minerals in a deal binge that comes as governments in mineral-rich Canada and Australia tighten restrictions on foreign investment.

Here are some of the recent deals and their status:

* Shandong Gold Mining Co (600547.SS) (1787.HK) in May offered C$230 million ($165 million) to buy Canada’s TMAC Resources (TMR.TO). The deal requires Canadian government approvals.

* Shandong Gold on June 18 offered A$321 million ($221 million) for Ghana-focused miner Cardinal Resources Ltd (CDV.AX). The deal is subject to review by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (601899.SS) (2899.HK) on June 12 agreed to buy Toronto-listed Guyana Goldfields (GUY.TO) for C$323 million ($238 million). The deal is subject to approvals.

* Zijin Mining on June 7 acquired a 50.1% stake in Tibet Julong Copper Co Ltd for $548 million.

* Zijin Mining in February completed its C$1.3 billion acquisition of Colombia-focused Continental Gold.

* China’s Goldsea Group said on June 24 it will let a takeover bid by its local unit for Australian gold miner Alto Metals (AME.AX) lapse after the country’s foreign investment board sought extra time to consider the deal.

* China’s Baogang was blocked from taking up a $20 million stake in rare earths miner Northern Minerals (NTU.AX) which owns the advanced Browns Range heavy rare earth project in Australia’s north.

* Privately held Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry in May completed a A$10.7 million investment in lithium hopeful AVZ Minerals (AVZ.AX), which has a project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The deal was amended after Australia’s FIRB advised that an earlier proposal for a 12.1% stake in AVZ faced rejection for being “contrary to the national interest.”

Sources: Company filings