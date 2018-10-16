U.S. Secretary of state meets Saudi foreign minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh on Tuesday, reporters traveling with the envoy said, to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul two weeks ago.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

“The two were chatting amicably when we walked in, then they stopped talking and sat in silence till we left,” a reporter said. Pompeo is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later, the reporter said.