FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. Secretary of state meets Saudi foreign minister

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh on Tuesday, reporters traveling with the envoy said, to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul two weeks ago.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

“The two were chatting amicably when we walked in, then they stopped talking and sat in silence till we left,” a reporter said. Pompeo is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later, the reporter said.

Writing By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.