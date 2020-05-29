Minneapolis police officer arrested in death of George Floyd, no charges yet

A woman gestures during a protest against the fatal injury inflicted by Minneapolis police on African-American man George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S. May 28, 2020. Picture taken May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The Minneapolis police officer shown in videotape footage pressing his knee into the neck of a handcuffed, unarmed black man has been arrested in the death of that man, a spokesman for the Hennepin County attorney told Reuters on Friday.

The county attorney planned to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Central time to announce the arrest and new developments in the investigation into the death of George Floyd, 46, according to spokesman, Chuck Laszewski. He said the officer, Derek Chauvin, was under arrest but that formal charges had yet to be filed.