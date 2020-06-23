Woman arrested in torching of Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died

A Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A woman accused of involvement in setting fire to a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Atlanta where police fatally shot Rayshard Brooks earlier this month was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, Natalie White, 29, was taken into custody by the sheriff’s fugitive unit on the same day that Brooks, who was killed on June 12, was buried following a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.