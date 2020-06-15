Atlanta mayor says to order police to de-escalate, intervene

(Reuters) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms on Monday said she would issue orders requiring police officers to de-escalate situations and imposing a duty to intervene when officers see another officer using force excessively.

Bottoms told a media briefing that she felt after the death of Rayshard Brooks she could not wait for an advisory council to come up with recommendations to reform the police. “It was clear that we do not have another day, another minute, another hour, to waste,” she said.