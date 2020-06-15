Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing needed

FILE PHOTO: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia,speaks at the Concordia Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Monday she would issue a series of administrative orders to accelerate a review of policing in the wake of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Bottoms, speaking at a city council meeting, said it was “abundantly clear” there was a “comprehensive need” to take a look at the police department’s use of force and the training of police officers.

