Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing needed

(Reuters) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Monday she would issue a series of administrative orders to accelerate a review of policing in the wake of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Bottoms, speaking at a city council meeting, said it was “abundantly clear” there was a “comprehensive need” to take a look at the police department’s use of force and the training of police officers.
(This story corrects day of Mayor Bottoms’ comment to Monday)
