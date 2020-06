FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr awaits the arrival of President Donald Trump to addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The heads of the FBI, the U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Prisons, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will also join Barr, according to the statement.