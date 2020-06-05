Citigroup closes some branches due to George Floyd protests

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Friday that it would proactively close some branches and reduce hours at others in light of protests around the country in response to the death of George Floyd that have at times turned violent.

Some of Citi’s branches were damaged during recent demonstrations, head of U.S. consumer banking Anand Selva said in an email to customers.

“We are actively working on repairs and assessing the situation carefully to re-open these branches,” he said.

“Where necessary, we’re putting in place heightened security protocols, including proactively closing or reducing hours in some of our branches.”

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Protests against police brutality and racial inequality have swept the United States over the last week, causing local governments to impose curfews in attempt to keep them from becoming violent. The unrest and threat of looting have caused many businesses to stay shut just as many were considering re-opening amid easing COVID-19 related restrictions around country.

The demonstrations have also prompted executives and companies to issue statements condemning racism.

“These are extraordinarily difficult times,” Selva said. “My sincere hope is that we will all work together toward a better future,” Selva said.