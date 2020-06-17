Factbox: What's the difference between three U.S. plans for police reform

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to address police misconduct following the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

FILE PHOTO - A participant raises a fist against police officers during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Republicans in the Senate are also advancing separate bills to tackle the issue.

Following is a summary of the three approaches:

MISCONDUCT LAWSUITS

Democrats - Reduce “qualified immunity” protections that shield police from civil misconduct lawsuits.

Republicans - No provision.

Trump - No provision.

CHOKEHOLDS

Democrats - Designate chokeholds as deadly force that can be used only when necessary to protect life, and make unnecessary use a violation of U.S. civil rights law; withhold federal grant money from police departments that do not ban chokeholds.

Republicans - Withhold federal funds from police agencies that do not prohibit chokeholds, except when deadly force is authorized; instruct the U.S. Attorney General to develop a policy to ban chokeholds by federal law enforcement.

Trump - Order the Attorney General to certify independent bodies to confirm that law enforcement agencies prohibit the use of chokeholds, except where deadly force is allowed.

USE OF FORCE

Democrats - Require deadly force to be used only as a last resort; require police agencies to report use-of-force data.

Republicans - Require local governments to report deaths or injuries caused by police; instruct the Justice Department to develop training in alternatives to the use of force.

Trump - Set up independent bodies to ensure that use-of-force policies are legal; create a federal database to record instances of excessive use of force.

NO-KNOCK WARRANTS

Democrats - Ban no-knock warrants in federal drug investigations; withhold grant money from police agencies that use no-knock warrants.

Republicans - Require police agencies to report use of no-knock warrants.

Trump - No provision.

LYNCHING

Democrats - Designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

Republicans - Designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

Trump - No provision.

RACIAL PROFILING

Democrats - Eliminate federal practices that involve racial and religious profiling; require police agencies to eliminate profiling in order to get federal aid; allow lawsuits by victims of profiling.

Republicans - No provision.

Trump - No provision.

BODY CAMERAS

Democrats - Require federal law enforcement to use body cameras; grant money for local agencies that use body cameras.

Republicans - Make federal funds available to police agencies that require body cameras.

Trump - No provision.

MENTAL HEALTH AND HOMELESSNESS

Democrats - No provision.

Republicans - Study programs to improve police engagement on mental health, homelessness and addiction.

Trump - Enable social workers to team up with police to deal with those suffering from mental illness, homelessness and addiction; set up training for police.