U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Portraits of four former House of Representatives speakers who served the Confederacy will be removed from the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

The portraits will be removed on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday marking the end of U.S. slavery, she said. The move comes after nationwide protests against police brutality after the killing of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.