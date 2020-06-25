Republicans, Democrats 'irreconcilable' on chokeholds: Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press event ahead of vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on the East Front House Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday some of positions of Republicans and Democrats on police reform were irreconcilable, including Democrats’ ban on chokeholds.

“I don’t think the street will accept no action on this,” Pelosi said of police reform legislation in an interview with the Washington Post. She said Democrats will not accept chokeholds, for example. “Some things are just not reconcilable,” she said.