U.S. Democrats see police bill vote this month, Hoyer says

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) wears a face mask as he walks to the House Chamber ahead of a vote on an additional economic stimulus package passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives hope to vote on a policing reform bill during the week of June 22, Representative Steny Hoyer, the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat, said on Tuesday.

“The week of 22nd I would expect to be considering a bill, but that’s contingent upon the process of producing a bill that’s in shape for floor consideration by that date. We’re going to bring it up soon,” Hoyer told reporters on a conference call.

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests.

Hoyer said Republicans would have an opportunity for input on the legislation as the bill is considered by House committees.