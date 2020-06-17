Google sets 2025 goal for leadership diversity, curbs on racial profiling

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday announced new goals and policies to address racial issues at its offices, as protests over police brutality against African Americans have carried into discussions about corporate culture.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said that by 2025, the company will try to increase by 30% the number of people from underrepresented groups in its leadership. Google now will externally post job openings for senior positions to attract more diverse talent and do away with office security procedures that may have led to racial profiling.