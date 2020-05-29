Many Canadians watching events in U.S. with shock and horror: PM Trudeau

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 outbreak in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Many Canadians are watching the riots in parts of the United States with shock and horror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday in a highly unusual commentary on American domestic affairs.

“Anti-black racism - racism - is real. It’s in the United States but it’s also in Canada,” he told reporters. Minneapolis has been rocked by a third night of violent protests over the death of an unarmed black man after a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground following arrest.