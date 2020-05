FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump is seated prior to signing an executive order regarding social media companies in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump in a Twitter post on Friday repeated that “looting leads to shooting” after an earlier Tweet in which he threatened on Friday to stop looters in Minneapolis with deadly military force was hidden by a warning from Twitter.

Trump defended the earlier Twitter post, saying it was “spoken as a fact, not as a statement.”