Missouri man charged with murder in death of St. Louis retired cop: report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 24-year-old Missouri man was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired police captain David Dorn during civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, local media reported.

Stephan Cannon was also charged with first-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Dorn, 77, who served 38 years in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before retiring in 2007, was shot early Tuesday while trying to protect a pawn shop.

The newspaper quoted St. Louis police as saying that Cannon had been identified on surveillance video entering the pawnshop, stealing televisions and reportedly shooting Dorn on a street corner.

No comment was immediate available from the St. Louis police department or Kim Gardner, the city’s chief prosecutor. It was not clear whether Cannon had legal representation.