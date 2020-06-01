Nasdaq postpones Philadelphia trading floor reopening due to protests

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc said it postponed Monday’s planned reopening of its PHLX options trading floor in Philadelphia, which had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, due to the demonstrations over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

“As the current situation with demonstrations in the city of Philadelphia has escalated significantly, Nasdaq has decided to postpone the reopening of the PHLX Trading Floor, which was scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020,” the exchange operator said in an alert to traders.