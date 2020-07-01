New York City Council passes 2021 budget, including some police cuts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A majority of New York City Council members voted to pass the 2021 fiscal year budget on Tuesday that seeks to close a $9 billion revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget includes cuts to the New York Police Department’s spending amid more than a month of nationwide protests against police brutality, but City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said it was smaller than then $1 billion cut he and protesters had sought.
The tally of all 51 members’ votes was still ongoing as midnight passed.
