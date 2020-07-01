New York City Council passes 2021 budget, including some police cuts

Demonstrators block traffic near an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A majority of New York City Council members voted to pass the 2021 fiscal year budget on Tuesday that seeks to close a $9 billion revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget includes cuts to the New York Police Department’s spending amid more than a month of nationwide protests against police brutality, but City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said it was smaller than then $1 billion cut he and protesters had sought.

The tally of all 51 members’ votes was still ongoing as midnight passed.