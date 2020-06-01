New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at the National Press Club after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump about response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on police use of chokeholds and excessive force as part of a reform of policing following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.

“It’s not enough to come out and say ‘I’m angry, I’m frustrated’,” Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus. “The protesters are making a point. But you have to add the positive reform agenda.”