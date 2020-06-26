Education board votes to expel school police force in Oakland, California

(Reuters) - The board of education in Oakland, California, has voted to abolish its own police force, joining a growing number of U.S. school districts moving to end the presence of law enforcement on their campuses after the George Floyd killing.

FILE PHOTO: Families practice social distancing while waiting in line at West Oakland Middle school to pick up “grab and go” meals during the Oakland Unified School District shutdown in Oakland, California, U.S. March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch/File Photo

The unanimous vote by the seven-member board to disband the Oakland Unified School District police department, consisting of 10 officers and 57 unarmed security guards, at a meeting late Wednesday capped a decade of pressure for dismantlement led by local activist group Black Organizing Project (BOP).

Under the newly adopted measure, some $2.5 million previously earmarked for police will be reallocated to student-support positions, including social workers, psychologists and other behavioral health professionals.

It also calls for a new school safety plan for the district, which serves some 38,000 students, 26% of them African American.

“We’ve waited too long for this, but we’re glad we’re here right now,” Jacquelyn Byers, founding executive director of BOP, said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

The Oakland school board’s action came a day after its counterpart across the bay in San Francisco also voted to go police-free in its schools. Denver’s public school system voted earlier this month to terminate its contract with city police to provide school resource officers.

However, the board of education for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the nation’s second-largest, failed to agree on Tuesday to a measure to phase out police there.

‘SCHOOLS-TO-PRISONS’

Districts across the country, including Chicago and New York, have faced mounting pressure to rid schools of police as part of a nationwide law enforcement reform movement following Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Reformers say the presence of police in schools, far from enhancing student safety, tends to criminalize ordinary disciplinary problems and perpetuates a “schools-to-prison pipeline” that disproportionately targets minority youth.

Activists in Los Angeles have cited a UCLA study showing a quarter of LAUSD police detentions and citations involved Black students, even though they account for just 9% of total enrollment. They also pointed to survey findings that more than 40% of young people experienced random police stops and interactions in their schools.

Andrea Vasquez Jimenez, co-director of a group that pushed successfully to remove police officers from Toronto schools three years ago, said student suspensions and expulsions there have since dropped sharply as the district adopted a less punitive and more “restorative” approach to discipline.

Defenders of police in schools say those officers are specially trained to de-escalate tensions and to protect campuses from outside threats, such as mass shootings.

Byers said the notion that the officers provide greater security for students is a “false narrative.”

“We actually believe that having law enforcement is much more dangerous to the lives to Black children,” she said.