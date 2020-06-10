Factbox: Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

(Reuters) - Corporations have pledged more than $1.7 billion for racial and social justice causes amid worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
Companies in the United States and across the globe have announced donations to nonprofit organizations and pledged money for internal company programs. In some cases, the companies have not yet disclosed how the money will be spent.
Here is a list of companies and their pledges:
Alphabet Inc’s Google
$12 million
Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a letter here that the company would give $12 million to organizations working to address racial inequalities. Alphabet unit YouTube will also donate $1 million.
Amazon.com Inc
$10 million
The world's largest online retailer announced here that the funds would go to 10 organizations including the ACLU Foundation, Brennan Center for Justice, National Bar Association, Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.
Bank of America Corp
$1 billion
CEO Brian Moynihan said here the four-year commitment aims to help communities across the country address economic and racial inequality.
Cisco Systems Inc
$5 million
CEO Chuck Robbins tweeted here that the Equal Justice Initiative, Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter and other groups would receive funds.
Coca Cola Co
$2.5 million
The Coca-Cola Foundation's grants here will go to the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
Comcast Corp
$100 million
The U.S. media giant announced here it will allocate $75 million in cash - to organizations including the National Urban League, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the NAACP - and $25 million in media over the next three years.
Electronic Arts Inc
$1 million
The gaming company said here it would fund organizations such as the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Facebook Inc
$10 million
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post here that the social networking giant is working with its civil rights advisors and employees to identify organizations locally and nationally that could use the funds.
Home Depot Inc
$1 million
The home improvement retailer said here it would contribute $1 million to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Intel Corp
$1 million
The chipmaker said here it would support nonprofit organizations including the Black Lives Matter Foundation and the Center for Policing Equity.
Lego Group
$4 million
The Danish toymaker pledged here $4 million to support black children and to educate all children about racial equality.
Microsoft Corp
$1.5 million
The company said here it would donate $250,000 each to Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project, The Leadership Conference, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund.
Netflix Inc
$1 million
CEO and chairman Reed Hastings donated here to The Center for Policing Equity.
Nike Inc
$40 million over four years and $100 million over 10 years from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand.
Jordan and his namesake brand's announcement here came after Nike pledged here to support organizations that focus on social justice, education and address racial inequality.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
$1 million
The company said here it would give $250,000 each to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Dream Corps, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and the Center for Policing Equity.
Procter & Gamble Co
$5 million
The company's "Take On Race" Fund will support organizations like the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, YWCA Stand Against Racism and the United Negro College Fund. More groups will be added, P&G said us.pg.com/blogs/take-on-race.
SoftBank Group Corp
$100 million
The Japan-based company is launching here:~:text=SoftBank%20launches%20%24100%20million%20fund%20investing%20in%20'people%20of%20colour',-Sam%20Nussey&text=TOKYO%20(Reuters)%20-%20SoftBank%20Group,protests%20roil%20the%20United%20States a fund to invest in "companies led by founders and entrepreneurs of color."
Sony Corp
$100 million
Sony Music Group launched here a fund with support from sister entertainment company, Sony Pictures Entertainment and all other divisions to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives.
Starbucks Corp
$1 million
The coffee chain's foundation committed here the sum to organizations nominated by employees promoting racial equity.
Target Corp
$10 million
The retailer said here it would invest in organizations such as the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum.
United Health Group Inc
$10 million
The company said here it would also donate 25,000 volunteer hours in response to Floyd's death and the ensuing protests.
Verizon Communications Inc
$10 million
The donation will be shared between seven different organizations including, the National Urban League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Verizon said here
Uber Technologies Inc
$1 million
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi pledged here to donate the sum to organizations such as the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Walmart Inc
$100 million over five years
The retailer and its foundation pledged here the sum through a new center on racial equity that supports initiatives on financial, healthcare, education and criminal justice systems.
Warner Music Group Corp
$100 million
The company along the Blavatnik Family Foundation announced here the fund to support causes related to the music industry, social justice and campaigns against violence and racism.
Yum! Brands Inc.
$3 million
The parent company of fast food chains Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut announced here it is donating funds to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the ACLU and other nonprofit organizations fighting for social justice in Louisville, Kentucky.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Brian Thevenot