UK courts preparing fast-track prosecutions for Black Lives Matter protests: The Times

(Reuters) - British courts are preparing to fast-track prosecutions for the latest Black Lives Matter protests, as Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has told magistrates to model the fast tracking along the lines of the response to the 2011 London riots, The Times newspaper reported.

The plans made by Buckland and Interior Minister Priti Patel will lead to offenders being jailed within 24 hours of arrest to defuse disorder if they are found causing vandalism, criminal damage or assault on police officers, the report added.