June 15, 2020 / 12:38 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UK racism commission should report by the end of this year, says PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government expects to receive a report on the findings and recommendations from a new cross-government commission on racism by the end of this year, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Earlier, Johnson said the cross-government commission would examine racism and the disparities experienced by minority ethnic groups in education, health and the criminal justice system. [nL8N2DS0W5]

“We anticipate a report on their findings and recommendations by the end of this year,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

