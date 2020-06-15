UK racism commission should report by the end of this year, says PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government expects to receive a report on the findings and recommendations from a new cross-government commission on racism by the end of this year, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Earlier, Johnson said the cross-government commission would examine racism and the disparities experienced by minority ethnic groups in education, health and the criminal justice system. [nL8N2DS0W5]

“We anticipate a report on their findings and recommendations by the end of this year,” he told reporters.