Toppled statue of English slave trader to be moved to a museum

FILE PHOTO: The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A toppled statue of a 17th Century English slave trader will be retrieved from the harbor and exhibited in a museum, Bristol City Council said on Wednesday.

Anti-racism protesters pulled down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol on Sunday and threw it into the harbor, triggering a debate about Britain’s imperial past.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said Colston’s statue would be retrieved and displayed alongside Black Lives Matter placards from the recent protest so the 300 year story of slavery and the fight for racial equality could be better understood.