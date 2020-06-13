Rival groups and police clash at London's Waterloo station

Demonstrators confront with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, at the Waterloo Station in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Fights broke out between rival groups and police outside London’s Waterloo station on Saturday, with missiles and fireworks thrown, a Reuters witness reported.

A huge cry of “EDL”, which stands for the far-right English Defence League, went up and then demonstrators charged towards the station before police arrived in greater numbers and cordoned off areas.

Far-right activists took to London’s streets on Saturday, vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted on the fringes of recent Black Lives Matter marches. They have clashed with some anti-racism groups.