World News
June 5, 2020 / 12:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

British embassy raises U.S. protests with Trump administration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s embassy in the United States has raised the issue of ongoing protests there with the U.S. administration, including the treatment of British journalists by police, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“Our embassy in the U.S. has raised the issue of the protests with the U.S. administration – including on behalf of British journalists who were subject to police action,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

