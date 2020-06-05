Video shows police in Buffalo, New York, shoving man to ground

(Reuters) - As protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night on Thursday, a video shows police in Buffalo, New York, in riot gear shoving a white-haired man to the ground and appearing to march past him.

The video taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one pushes him with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood is seen trickling from the man’s head. The man is not identified.

The video shows the majority of the officers march past, though the officer who pushed the man with the baton starts to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer. Someone is heard calling for a medic.

The radio station reported that two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance. Police later said that a man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station said.

WBFO later reported on Twitter that the two officers involved in the incident were suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

The injured man is in stable condition at a hospital in Buffalo, the radio station said on Twitter.