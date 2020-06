FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after at a voting center for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar/File Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Businesses damaged in protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was asphyxiated in police custody in Minneapolis, should be reimbursed for their losses, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said on Thursday.