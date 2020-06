FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing at the National Press Club in Washington, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he was “disgusted” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that a 75-year-old man seen in video being pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a protest “fell harder than (he) was pushed.”

“President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me even after all the tweets he has done,” Cuomo said at his daily news briefing.