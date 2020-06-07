New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew a day early

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to the media during a press conference In the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended a nightly curfew on Sunday, a day earlier than he had planned.

The curfew ran from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. most nights and was put in place last Monday by de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid protests against police brutality and intermittent looting.

City lawmakers had been urging de Blasio to end the curfew, saying it was being used by police to justify arrests and using night sticks and pepper spray on protesters who defied the curfew.

“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio said in a statement ending the curfew.