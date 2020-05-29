Factbox: Where protests are expected following Minneapolis 'I can't breathe' death

(Reuters) - The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white police officer’s knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country, with more demonstrations expected on Friday.

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky in the aftermath of a protest after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters were planning marches and rallies to demand that police be held accountable for Floyd’s death, an incident seen on a bystander’s video. The Floyd case also focused attention on local incidents linked to racism and policing.

Below is a list of cities where protests are expected:

MINNEAPOLIS

After three nights in which peaceful rallies gave way to arson, looting and vandalism, authorities were on the alert for further unrest on Friday in the country’s epicenter of rage over Floyd’s death, even after the officer who pinned him by the neck was arrested and charged with murder.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz deployed the state’s National Guard in an effort to halt any further destruction after arson and looting the previous night.

NEW YORK

Several groups are planning to gather on Friday afternoon for a “We can’t breathe” vigil and rally in lower Manhattan that will press for legislation outlawing the police “chokehold,” used by a city police officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who was also black.

Both Garner and Floyd were heard to gasp, “I can’t breathe” before they lost consciousness.

Organizers also are calling for charges to be brought against a white woman who became an infamous social media personality overnight after she called police on a black man in Central Park who asked her to keep her dog on a leash.

During a demonstration on Thursday night, police said eight adults and a juvenile were arrested on various charges, including assault and reckless endangerment.

ATLANTA

Protesters were planning to march from Centennial Olympic Park to the state capital and back on Friday afternoon. The demonstration was intended not only to call attention to the death of Floyd but also to the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, a black jogger whose shooting in Brunswick, Georgia, was captured on video. Three white men were charged in his death earlier this month.

“I just want people to understand our anger,” Protest organizer Zoe Bambara said in a statement. “We have a right to be angry.”

Slideshow (8 Images)

LOUISVILLE

Following a night of violence in the Kentucky city, police were bracing for more street protests on Friday over the killing of Floyd and several others, including Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home in March.

During a night of protests on Thursday, at least seven people were shot, one critically.

(This story has been refiled to fix the spelling of “breathe” in New York section)