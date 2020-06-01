U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests, White House says

Cleveland Police and Ohio National Guard block off a road to the city after a mandatory lockdown after days of protests and riots against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

The protests had turned violent in some places, which prompted many governors to turn to the National Guard for support.

President Donald Trump had two briefings on Monday, with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Attorney General William Barr “and there will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing.