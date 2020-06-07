World News
June 7, 2020 / 4:59 PM / in an hour

Violence against protesters, press unacceptable: French foreign minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Violence against peaceful protesters and journalists is unacceptable, whether in the United States or elsehwere, France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a newspaper interview.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Catherine Evans

