Riot police walk past flames as they clash with protesters, during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Demonstrators hurled firebombs in a march towards the U.S. embassy compound in Athens on Wednesday in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Live footage showed demonstrators throwing at least six firebombs towards the heavily-guarded embassy in central Athens and police responding with rounds of teargas. The street passing infront of the embassy had been cordoned off.