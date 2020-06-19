Louisville initiates dismissal procedure for police officer in Breonna Taylor shooting death

A man stands in front of a police car during the protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 1, 2020. Picture taken June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

(Reuters) - Louisville, Kentucky, police on Friday initiated dismissal of one of three police officers involved in the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Metro Police Department said on Twitter.

Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician, was killed when police officers bearing a no-knock warrant entered her apartment on a drug investigation.

“Mayor Greg Fischer today announced that LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder is initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison,” the police department said on Twitter.